The Attorney General has launched a social media campaign to combat contempt of court.

The Attorney General has begun a public awareness campaign about the dangers of uploading material to social media that could jeopardize criminal proceedings, encouraging people to think before sharing.

The new public awareness campaign, according to Michael Ellis QC, will provide guidance on what material, if disclosed publicly online, might put social media users in jeopardy of being held in contempt of court.

It states that while everyone has the right to discuss and comment on what they see in the news, they must do so within the bounds of the law, which is in place to ensure that a trial can proceed without interruption.

Aborted trials, according to the campaign, damage not only the offender, but also the victims and witnesses, who will have to go through a horrific experience all over again.

“Until proven guilty, everyone is innocent, and everyone deserves a fair trial. The issue is basically about debating issues that should only be brought up in front of a jury for the first time,” the Attorney General remarked.

“A mistaken tweet or post might have serious consequences and jeopardize a trial. A post on social media could cause a trial to be delayed or, in the worst-case scenario, stopped because a fair trial is impossible, therefore I would advise everyone to get out of the way of justice.

“It is not just journalists and attorneys who can be held in contempt of court; regular citizens can also be found in contempt of court and face legal consequences.”

The ad will run on social media until July 2 under the hashtag #ThinkBeforeYouPost.