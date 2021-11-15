The Attorney for Rittenhouse suggests that the officer who shot Jacob Blake is free as a client on trial.

Kyle Rittenhouse’s counsel compared his client to the police officer who shot Jacob Blake during closing arguments, pointing out that despite firing three more shots than Rittenhouse, the latter was not sentenced to prison.

On Monday afternoon, defense attorney Mark Richards told the jury, “Other persons in this community have been shot seven times and it was judged to be fine.” “One of my client’s clients shot someone four times.” Richard seems to be referring to Kenosha officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, seven times during a domestic dispute on August 23, 2020. Blake had a lean physique.