The Attic, a Liverpool pub, is closing its doors after ten years in the city.

The Attic pub, located on Parr Street above the historic recording studios, is one of the city’s most popular hangouts.

The pub is a popular hangout for partygoers, and it was once voted the best bar in Liverpool by TripAdvisor.

The Attic, tucked away on Parr Street in Liverpool’s city centre, is one of the city’s best secret bars, with a massive roof terrace.

With its prominent location, unique decor, and live music acts, the bar became a hotspot for music aficionados.

Due to construction, the venue has now stated on social media that it will close its doors at the end of September.

The Attic announced the news online, saying, “Due to building projects, The Attic is coming to an end.” The Attic has always been a unique and independent bar. The Attic’s particular homeliness is due to its originality, which was built by our guests and amazing DJs.

“Through the famous Parr Street studios below, we’ve been able to give a platform to many local artists and DJs over the years, and the Attic has hosted an array of Liverpool legends past and present, with music always at the core of it, allowing us to give a platform to many local artists and DJs throughout the years.

“In The Attic, friendships, connections, and brotherhoods have developed over the last ten years. Weddings, funerals, births, and birthdays have all been celebrated, and it’s been a pleasure to serve and be a part of so many memories.

“Everyone who has been has a tale about The Attic, and while the bar is no longer there, the memories live on.”

Fans of the pub expressed their dismay in the comments section, adding that the news had left them “absolutely devastated.”

Many said they were “gutted” to learn of the closing and shared memories of their time at the venue.

The Attic has stated that it intends to enjoy the last weeks of its operation and has made preparations for a final celebration on Saturday, September 25.