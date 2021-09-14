The attack on a community sports club was described as “despicable.”

A mindless arson attack by a group of youths at a Wirral community sports club caused extensive damage.

On the evening of Saturday, September 11, an attack occurred at Parkfield Liscard Cricket Club at Central Park, Wallasey.

When members of the club were alerted, a wooden sight screen was purposely set on fire by adolescents who reportedly “took off” from the club.

On an Ibiza aircraft that was delayed for two hours, there was “panic and yelling.”

At roughly 8.35 p.m., Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) arrived and extinguished the resultant fire.

A search of the region for the youths was unsuccessful. Patrols remained in the area into the evening, and investigations into the perpetrators are ongoing.

The cricket club shared photos of the fire on its Facebook page after the incident, writing, “You simply can’t have anything good these days,” followed by a thumbs-down emoji.

Community Policing Inspector Alan McKeon said: “This was a despicable, dangerous and completely unnecessary act of criminal damage against a valued community sports club.

“Getting back to normal has been challenging enough for our local organizations in recent months, and the club now confronts additional stress, inconvenience, and costs.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who knows who may have been responsible, plus those in the area who may have seen or captured images of a group of youths on Saturday evening. Please come forward with any information you have, and we will act on it.”

Anyone with information about this incident should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, quoting incident reference 21000632614.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their web form.