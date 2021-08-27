The attack in Kabul on Thursday was the deadliest day for US troops since August 2011.

The Kabul airport attack on Thursday, which killed 12 US troops, was the military’s worst single day since 2011.

According to the official press source of the Islamic State’s Khorasan branch (ISIS-K), a “warrior of the Islamic State” detonated a suicide belt near a gate at the airport, killing about 60 people and injuring 100 more. According to Reuters, Afghan health officials reported at least 60 Afghan civilians had been killed.

The military death toll was 12, with 11 Marines and one Navy medic among the dead, and at least 15 more American personnel injured. During the ongoing evacuation effort, troops were attempting to inspect persons approaching the airport when the incident occurred. Since August 6, 2011, there have been more US service personnel killed in action than on any other day.

“There are 12 servicemembers who have died. “No one feels that more directly than me and everyone else in the chain of command,” said General Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of US Central Command, during a briefing. “As we move forward, we acknowledge that we will need to continue to assess our procedures.”

He went on to say, “At the same time, there’s a tension there.” “We have to keep allowing people access to the airfield because that is why we are there.”

Around 1,000 Americans are thought to be still in Afghanistan, awaiting evacuation before the August 31 pullout deadline. According to McKenzie, a small number of Americans may refuse to leave the nation.

McKenzie emphasized that the military was still focusing on other “very active threats,” adding that “the pattern is often many attacks.” He predicted that more information about Thursday’s incident would be released in the coming days.

The attack on Thursday resulted in the first American military deaths in Afghanistan in 18 months. President Joe Biden’s critics were ready to point the finger at him for the attack. Some have also blamed the president for the Taliban’s quick takeover of the previous Afghan government following the US pullout.

Biden has defended his decision, reminding Republicans that he is carrying out a plan devised by former President Donald Trump. Biden cautioned that an ISIS-K attack may target the Kabul airport “from afar” at a Sunday briefing, emphasizing the importance of a quick evacuation.

. This is a condensed version of the information.