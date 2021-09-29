The Aston Martin from James Bond was named the best film automobile, topping the DeLorean from Back to the Future.

The Aston Martin of James Bond has been declared the finest film automobile, beating out the DeLorean from Back to the Future and the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

With 27 percent of the vote, Bond’s legendary DB5, which has appeared in seven films to date, was named the ultimate movie motor in a poll of 2,000 adults.

Herbie, the 1963 Volkswagen Beetle, was ranked fourth, followed by the Lotus Esprit S1, which made an appearance in The Spy Who Loved Me and was ranked fifth.

The top 40 also included the 1948 Ford Deluxe, often known as “Greased Lightning,” and the Minis from The Italian Job.

The Batmobile from Batman Begins was a fan favorite, as was Tim Burton’s interpretation of the car in Batman and Batman Returns.

Uber Eats, which will deliver the KFC Zinger Popcorn Bucket in renowned movie cars including the Batmobile, the Aston Martin DB5, and the Ghostbusters car, commissioned the study.

“It’s evident from our study that most customers would really love to get their hands on one of these incredible motors to try them for themselves,” said Sunjiv Shah, general manager at Uber Eats.

“Many of them are automobiles you’d rather see flying down the road, so the notion of one of them showing up on your street to deliver a KFC order is amusing.”

It was also revealed that The Italian Job was regarded as having the best car pursuit of all time, with Bullitt and The Fast and Furious following closely behind.

Near-misses, driving on the wrong side of the road, and numerous collisions had to be included in the ultimate film automobile chase.

More than a quarter said police cars offered value, and 23% thought explosions were fun.

As a result, according to the research conducted by OnePoll, seven out of 10 film lovers consider automobiles to be an important element of cinema history.

Due to their roles in films showcasing specific cars, Steve McQueen, Sean Connery, and Daniel Craig were named the largest icons behind the wheel in the survey.

More than a third indicated they'd like to acquire a car from a movie if they had the money, with Bond's Aston Martin topping the list.