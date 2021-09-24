The Asthma Organization warns that hydrogen peroxide is not a COVID cure.

On social media, yet another “hazardous trend” has emerged. People are reportedly using nebulized hydrogen peroxide to treat and prevent COVID-19. As a result, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America has issued a public health warning about the dangers of doing so.

In a blog post, the asthma association warned against using nebulizers to breathe in hydrogen peroxide as a therapy for COVID, calling it “hazardous.”

DO NOT breathe in hydrogen peroxide through your nebulizer. This is quite risky. It is neither a preventative nor a treatment for COVID-19.

“DO NOT put hydrogen peroxide in your nebulizer and breathe it in,” the foundation continued. This is quite risky! It is neither a preventative nor a treatment for COVID-19.”

The viral trend on Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok claims to be a home treatment for treating and preventing the illness. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, nebulizers, or breathing devices used to treat asthma, should only be used with “asthma medicine recommended by your doctor,” and that “other chemicals can be hazardous to your lungs.”

Hydrogen peroxide is commonly used as an antiseptic or a home cleaning to treat small cuts, scrapes, and burns.

Ingesting little amounts of hydrogen peroxide might produce minor irritation, but higher doses can induce burns, according to the Poison Control Center. Life-threatening consequences can occur in rare cases.