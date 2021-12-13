The Associated Press is curious as to why the Department of Homeland Security designated a reporter as a possible informant during the Trump administration.

The Associated Press questioned on Monday about the Department of Homeland Security’s alleged use of government databases typically used to trace overseas terrorists to examine up to 20 American journalists. Martha Mendoza, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter for the Associated Press, was one of those journalists who was labeled as a possible informant under the Trump administration, according to the news agency.

The Associated Press got a redacted copy of a more than 500-page report from the Homeland Security Department’s inspector general, which revealed how a Customs and Border Protection unit used sensitive databases to track journalists. The CBP is a division of the Department of Homeland Security.

In a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, AP Executive Editor Julie Pace demanded an explanation for why Mendoza was designated as a prospective informant.

“This is an egregious example of a federal agency abusing its authority to investigate journalists’ contacts,” Pace wrote. “While the actions outlined in the inspector general’s report took place during a prior administration, the practices were portrayed as normal.” The Associated Press’ media relations director, Lauren Easton, said the agency was “very concerned about this potential misuse of authority” in a statement. “This appears to be an example of journalists being targeted for performing their jobs,” Easton said, “which is a violation of the First Amendment.”

Customs and Border Protection also issued a statement that did not directly address the Homeland Security inspector general’s probe, but stated that the Counter Network Division’s operations are “strictly supervised by well-established rules and best practices.”

“CBP does not conduct investigations into people unless there is a valid and legal basis for doing so,” the statement continued.

The Department of Homeland Security is investigating U.S. journalists, legislative employees, and maybe members of Congress, according to Yahoo News and the Associated Press. It’s the latest instance of an organization formed in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks utilizing its huge resources to target American civilians.

When DHS employed untrained or unidentifiable agents in military-style uniforms to whisk people off the streets of Portland, Oregon, and hustle them into unmarked cars during protests outside the federal courthouse in the city in July 2020, it drew criticism from Congress and others.

Senator Ron Wyden was moved by the latest revelation. This is a condensed version of the information.