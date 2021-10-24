The assistant director who gave Alec Baldwin the “cold” gun has a history of working in hazardous conditions: Maker of props.

Rust associate director Dave Halls, who persuaded actor Alec Baldwin that a prop gun was not loaded prior to a fatal shooting on set, has a history of dangerous working conditions, according to a pyrotechnician and prop builder.

Maggie Goll, a former Halls employee, claimed that “he did not maintain a safe working environment,” according to NBC News on Sunday.

“Almost always permitted to get increasingly claustrophobic, no established fire lanes, exits blocked…safety meetings were nonexistent,” she said of the movie sets where Halls worked.

When Halls handed Baldwin the toy gun and stated it was a “cold” weapon, Baldwin was on the set of his next western picture Rust, which was being shot near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Baldwin is accused of firing the prop gun, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured writer-director Joel Souza, according to authorities.

According to NBC News, “there is absolutely no reason that gun safety should be overlooked on set, especially when it is a non-firing fake pistol.”

Rust Movies Productions told the news site that it was unaware of any official concerns about firearm safety on set.

Goll and Rust Movies Productions were asked for comment by Washington Newsday, but did not respond in time for publication.

According to Goll, when a lead pyrotechnician had a medical problem, Halls sought to resume filming despite the set becoming a dangerous place to work.

According to CNN, Goll said, “I told him they can film whatever they want, but there will be no fire or sparks until the medic, fire safety officer, and all of my crewmates are safely back on set.”

“At first, he appeared to be an older, pleasant first [assistant director]with the normal assortment of peculiarities,” she told NBC News.

When Goll was working on the set of Hulu’s Into the Dark anthology series in 2019, Halls allegedly failed to warn workers that there was a weapon on set, according to Goll.

According to CNN, Goll stated, “The only reason the crew was made aware of a weapon’s presence was because the assistant prop master requested Dave acknowledge and announce the issue every day.”

“Every day, [the prop master]would declare when a rifle would be required. This is a condensed version of the information.