The assessment of a “great Liverpudlian invention” left a BBC Antiques Roadshow guest dumbfounded.

The popular BBC show featured an auction at Media City on tonight’s episode.

When a guest gave expert John Sandon with a series of 18th century prints, he was overjoyed.

After WWII, the owner assumed her father had found them in Coventry, where he worked as an architect.

The expert, on the other hand, informed her that the sculptures were originally designed by Liverpool painters John Sadler and Guy Green to decorate a fireplace.

“These printed tiles were a fantastic Liverpudlian idea,” he stated.

“Delft tiles were created in Liverpool and painted in blue and white,” John continued.

“However, in the 1760s, two potters devised a method of applying transfer prints. They did an amazing job because each tile is a work of art in itself.” “They are early instances of Sadler and Green’s work, but they are usually in black,” he explained. That was the standard hue.

“The color is what I enjoy about these. They’re all a gorgeous shade of crimson.” The prints, John stated, were a classic example of the ancient Dutch method of creating tiles, and each print was valued at roughly £250 – £300 due to their good condition.

The guest was taken aback by the price, claiming to own roughly 15 of the pieces.

“So if you’ve got 15 of those, that’s roughly £4000 – £5000,” John explained.

“My goodness me,” said the shocked visitor. “I believe I’d best count them at home.”