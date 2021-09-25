The assault of a female servicemember by Afghan evacuees is being investigated at Fort Bliss.

According to sources, the FBI is investigating an incident at Fort Bliss in which a female servicemember was assaulted by a group of male Afghan evacuees.

On September 19, a “small group” of males assaulted the unidentified woman at the Doa Ana Complex in New Mexico, where Afghan refugees are being housed, according to Fort Bliss.

In a statement, Fort Bliss officials said, “We take the claim seriously and appropriately submitted the case to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” “Our service members’ safety and well-being, as well as the safety and well-being of everyone on our installations, is paramount.”

Officials said they “immediately offered proper care, counseling, and support to the service member.” No information about the assault or the suspects have been revealed, but officials said they “immediately provided appropriate care, counseling, and support to the service member.”

Fort Bliss has announced measures to beef up security by beefing up health and safety patrols, providing more lights, and implementing a buddy system.

The US military servicemember who submitted the report was one of 1,000 people who backed Operation Allies Welcome. According to the US Department of Homeland Security, the mission is to “support vulnerable Afghans, particularly those who have worked with us in Afghanistan for the past two decades, as they securely resettle in the United States.”

Republicans slammed the Biden administration on Twitter after military officials revealed the news of the servicemember’s attack.

To make it appear as if his failed evacuation was going well, Joe Biden decided to cram tens of thousands of passengers onto planes. The truth is that he had no idea who he was bringing to the United States. That’s why, today, I wrote a letter seeking accountability and answers. https://t.co/sTVqysGFla

September 24, 2021 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz)

“Joe Biden made a decision to cram tens of thousands of people onto planes to make it look like his failed evacuation was going well,” Texas Senator Ted Cruz tweeted. The truth is that he had no idea who he was bringing to the United States. That is why, today, I wrote a letter seeking accountability and answers.”

Representative Yvette Herrell, a Republican from New Mexico’s 2nd congressional district, criticized President Biden as well.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the brave soldier and her family. Another catastrophic failure in the vetting procedure for Afghan nationals has occurred. “The American people are entitled to answers,” she says. This is a condensed version of the information.