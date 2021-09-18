The assailant who stabbed a well-known chef to death in an alleyway behind his home is still on the loose.

A breakthrough in the unsolved murder of a father-of-one who was stabbed to death in his back yard 11 years ago is sorely needed.

Colin Hughes was slain in the early hours of the morning after going to investigate a noise at his home on Baden Road, Old Swan.

The 42-year-old was stabbed in the chest and discovered by his partner Paula, who cradled him in her arms while he bled until an ambulance arrived.

Despite the fact that ten persons were arrested and questioned in connection with the murder, no charges have been filed, and the killer is still at large.

Detectives investigating the case have focused on two appeal points in recent years: a white man, 5ft 10 in tall, slim build, wearing a dark coloured tracksuit, who was seen in the alleyway behind Mr Hughes’ home just before his death, and a white man, 5ft 10 in tall, slim build, wearing a dark coloured tracksuit, who was seen in the alleyway behind Mr Hughes’ home just prior to his death.

It’s unclear if this is the same man that the much-loved chef went to examine after hearing a disturbance.

Mr Hughes had also spoken to the occupants of a dark-colored hatchback outside his house the night before.

All of these people are wanted by the police to assist them with their investigations.

Colin was a hardworking family guy who “loved his children,” as his friends dubbed him “Yosser” after the character from Boys from the Black Stuff.

In Old Swan, where he grew up and worked as a cook, he was well-known.

“I still adore him and I will never, ever forget him,” his girlfriend and fiancee Paula Greenwood remarked in prior years.

“He was a lovely, compassionate man who adored his children, Ellie and James, his daughter and stepson.

“He was also a father to my daughter and son.

“He was always on the go, the type that would get out of bed, eat breakfast, and be on his way.

“There was never a bother in all the years we were together; he was just a nice man.”

Merseyside Police have previously taken their plea to the Crimewatch Roadshow program in the hopes of gaining further attention for the case.

“It has been approximately 11 years since Colin Hughes was murdered,” said Detective Chief Inspector Mark Baker.

