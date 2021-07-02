The assailant ‘chased the victim on his bike’ before opening fire and killing him twice.

A man in his twenties was allegedly chased down a street before being shot and killed.

At around 5.55 p.m. on Thursday, police were dispatched to Newway in the Huyton area after allegations of a shooting.

A man in his twenties was shot twice in the chest and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

After six shootings in just four weeks, Huyton’s streets are filled with fear and violence.

He has yet to be named in any official capacity.

The killer, according to police, was riding a push bike. The incident took place in a residential area off East Prescot Road around teatime.

“He was chased down the road and shouted out for aid before he was shot twice in the chest,” a local told the ECHO. He was aware of the situation.”

Last night, there was a large police presence in the vicinity, with forensic officers on the site.

In recent months, there have been a number of gunshots in the Huyton region. Senior cops have stated that they are aware of feuds between rival crime gangs.

According to the ECHO, a police spokeswoman said: “Following the fatal shooting of a man in Huyton on Thursday, July 1st, we are investigating.

“Officers were called shortly after 5.55 p.m. after hearing that a guy in his 20s had been shot twice in the chest in the street in Newway.

“He was rushed to the hospital, where he was tragically proclaimed dead not long after.

“The process of properly identifying the man and notifying his relatives is still underway.

“An investigation is underway, and house-to-house, CCTV, and forensic investigations are being conducted in the surrounding area.”

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Caton said: “Merseyside Police is committed to removing guns from our streets as we can see the devastation they cause at first hand. Tonight, a family has lost a loved one, and we are determined to uncover the perpetrator and bring them to justice.

“The study is still in its infancy. What we believe at this stage is that the man was alone in Newway when he was shot twice in the chest by another male.

“We believe the gunman was riding a bike. Summary ends.