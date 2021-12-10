The ashes of dolphins will be spread throughout the Gulf of Mexico this winter, and a memorial will be built.

The ashes of her mother will be released next month, according to Aquarium President James “Buddy” Powell.

“We couldn’t think of a greater way to lay her spirit to rest than returning Winter to her natural home,” Powell added.

People can also leave letters, cards, and remembrances of Winter at the aquarium’s ongoing memorial.

According to the Associated Press, Winter died on November 11 at the age of 16 from an incurable gastrointestinal ailment. Winter died while being carried by carers, according to veterinarian Dr. Shelly Marquardt. The aquarium worked with doctors and marine animal experts from all around the country to help her.

“While we are heartbroken by Winter’s passing, we can take comfort in knowing that our staff did all necessary to ensure her survival,” Marquardt said in a statement posted by the aquarium.

Winter was rescued in December 2005 in Florida’s East Coast when her tail was trapped in a crab trap rope and had to be amputated. She was able to utilize a prosthetic tail to help her walk.

Winter’s recovery story was the subject of two Dolphin Tale films, released in 2011 and 2014, and many people with disabilities and chronic illnesses saw her as a hero.

Winter’s celebrity aided the aquarium, which was once a water treatment plant, in receiving a $80 million restoration, which included a new 1.5-million-gallon dolphin exhibit.

In addition to the memorial and plans to scatter Winter’s ashes, there is an endowment and a song dedicated to the dolphin.

Powell added that starting in January, people will be able to connect with Winter even when she isn’t there. It was based on films and images of Winter taken over the course of her life.

“We have the technology to allow tourists to virtually swim with Winter and feel her personality as if she were still alive,” Powell explained.

According to Powell, the Winter’s Endowment will invest contributions to continue the aquarium’s mission, which includes the rehabilitation of other sea species such as turtles and manatees.

Winter also has a song called In Our Hearts You'll.