The artists who recorded songs for the John Lewis Christmas commercials.

Lola Young, a singer-songwriter, is the newest celebrity to give their voice to John Lewis’ annual Christmas commercial.

The 20-year-old from south London has recorded a cover of Philip Oakey and Giorgio Moroder’s Together In Electric Dreams to accompany Unexpected Guest, a two-minute story about a little alien experiencing its first Christmas on Earth.

Big artists have covered well-known songs in previous years, but Sir Elton John was included in 2018 playing his own single Your Song, and Celeste was commissioned to compose a new track last year.

Since the tradition began in 2008, we’ve compiled a list of the most festive John Lewis cover tunes.

This adaptation of Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s well-known ballad was an instant hit thanks to Goulding’s distinctive vocals and the track’s minimalist arrangement.

In 2018, Sir Elton starred in the retailer’s Christmas advertisement, The Boy And The Piano, which featured a festive-themed retrospective of the musician’s career.

The impassioned cover of rock band Keane’s 2003 single by the Smile hitmaker went straight to number one upon release, making it the second John Lewis promo tune to do so.

However, Allen’s subsequent statements in an interview with Vulture overshadowed the film’s success.

She stated that her record label “bullied” her into recording the song and that she received no financial benefit from it.

A variety of woodland animals were featured in the 2013 ad, which was set in a classic Disney-style environment.

After achieving chart success with his debut album Long Way Down, the West Sussex singer-songwriter followed up with a cover of The Beatles’ Real Love.

His version of the song, which is one of the Fab Four’s lesser-known songs, reached number seven on the UK singles list.

Monty is an imaginary companion made by a boy whose favorite toy is a plush penguin, and his gravelly vocals accompany the story.

Aurora, a Norwegian singer, was picked to perform a cover of Oasis’ Half The World Away, a cult 1994 B-side that is beloved by Oasis fans and serves as the theme song for the hit BBC comedy The Royle Family.

The Guy On The Moon, a 2015 commercial, featured a young girl who sees a lonely old man on the Moon and decides to help him. “The summary has come to an end.”