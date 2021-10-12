The Arrival of a Vegetarian Cookbook with Meat Recipes astounds an Amazon customer.

After receiving a vegetarian cookbook with meat dishes, an Amazon buyer shared her surprise and dissatisfaction online.

On October 7, TikTok user Georgina uploaded a video of the book and its pages to the app, calling it the “worst book” she had ever bought from the retailer.

The book, which was marketed as a low-calorie vegetarian option, had a variety of classic meat recipes, including beef and chicken.

“I want to show you the worst book I’ve ever purchased from Amazon,” she says in the video, which has over 100,000 views as of this writing.

Georgina scanned through the pages, demonstrating to the camera which recipes were included: crab salad, beef vegetable soup, chicory and ham stew, and chicken goulash.

@living.9.to.thrive

AMAZON FAIL! #funnyfail#ladbible#ladbiblefeatureme #amazonfinds #amazonmusthaves #fail#fails#foryoupage#sofunny#hilarious#vegetarian#veggie#amazonmusthaves #fail#fails#foryoupage#sofunny#hilarious#vegetarian#veggie

♬ The Magic Orchestra – Star Wars Theme – End Title (From “Star Wars”) The video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

“You may be asking yourself, ‘Why is this book so bad?'” she continued. “This is a low-calorie vegetarian cookbook,” she explained before revealing the cover.

“Printed in Great Britain by Amazon,” it says on the first page of “VEGETARIAN LOW CALORIE COOKBOOK 2021.”

“80 recipes under 300 calories for losing weight or remaining fit,” the book boasts on the cover.

The book looks to have been printed using Amazon’s self-publishing feature, as observers and the original poster have determined. For many, this book reveals serious problems in Amazon’s self-publishing process, as well as a lack of oversight regarding the quality of books sold to customers on the site.

Amazon’s CreateSpace service allows sellers to self-publish books by just uploading a PDF. Sellers are given a printing price, which they use to determine their selling price. CreateSpace prints the books when they are ordered, eliminating the need for sellers to print vast quantities of books that may or may not sell.

Authors benefit from the simplicity of publishing since it allows them to get their work out into the world, but it also means that clients take a risk in terms of quality when ordering.

Wilma Larkin, a vegetarian cookbook author, published it and it is still available. This is a condensed version of the information.