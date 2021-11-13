The arrival of a council employee dressed as a police officer perplexed the man.

A member of the public was perplexed by the appearance of a council enforcement officer, whom he mistook for a police officer.

A member of the public speaks with a law enforcement officer at Liverpool Town Hall before a cabinet meeting, according to video obtained by The Washington Newsday.

Tony, who lives in Liverpool’s city center, requested anonymity.

He claimed that the officer who approached him before to the encounter mistook him for a ‘policeman.’

Tony stated, “I was convinced it was a cop, and I had to question him several times if he was a cop. If he knocked on my front door, I’d assume it was a cop.

“I understand that council buildings and meetings require protection, but his appearance perplexed me. I was expecting to be in a police station rather than the town hall.

“I also thought their manner of dealing with me to be a touch formal. Yes, I understand that people must be checked, but I am a ratepayer in the city center. Surely, I have a right to know what goes on at the town hall during public meetings.” Tony arrives at town hall on October 22 and asks to be permitted to a cabinet meeting, according to footage supplied to The Washington Newsday.

Tony said it was a “public meeting and he was a rate payer” when a female council staffer asked for identification.

Tony was requested to wait outside the premises while staff determined if he could be admitted to the meeting by a man who appeared to be a security officer.

Tony is then allowed into the town hall by the guard, who is actually a City Watch enforcement officer.

Tony inquires about the officer’s status as a “police officer,” but the officer replies that he “has three stars on his shoulder, not four.”

He tells Tony that he is welcome to join the meeting. The meeting was about to close when Tony sat down, and he was asked to leave.

According to a Liverpool City Council spokeswoman. “The summary has come to an end.”