The arrival of a boat full of nudists is a pleasant surprise. diners at a floating restaurant

You would anticipate one of the couple to surprise the other when they go out for a romantic lunch at a floating restaurant to commemorate their wedding anniversary.

However, what John Wood and his wife were treated to came as more of a shock than a surprise when, as they raised glasses to toast one another, a river cruiser glided by, full of completely naked passengers.

The River Exe Cafe, a custom-built barge that floats offshore in the estuary, served the couple with beverages and a supper at the estuary to the river Exe. The award-winning eatery is made out of a barge and a pontoon, with tables set up along the way to provide al fresco dining and, most of the time, fantastic views.

When the cruise ship, operated by the naturist Torbay Sun Club, went by, showing its passengers in all their undressed splendor, Mr Wood, of Seawood Yachts, an Exmouth yacht broker, was having a lunch with his wife at the café.

The boat was cruising up the river, having embarked from Exmouth Dock with its passengers carrying little more than their “personal stuff.”

The ship passed by, with naturists on the upper deck peering down at the restaurant and others below deck peering out over the sea at the shocked diners in the café.

“My wife and I were having a great anniversary dinner at the River Exe Cafe when we caught sight of a boat full of nude individuals sailing gently by,” the aptly titled Mr Wood added.

“The restaurant’s reaction was primarily amusement, but there was also fear for their health when the wind picked up. Fortunately, that was all there was!”

The Torbay Sun Club’s “nude cruises” have become an annual tradition for nudists who like stripping down to their underwear and taking in all of the river’s and estuary’s naked attractions.

Every year, members board the pleasure boat for a life-affirming excursion on the lake, and the sight of naked individuals admiring the scenery and partying on the deck below has become practically unavoidable. “The summary has come to an end.”