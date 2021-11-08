The arrests of ‘politically connected’ people have sparked a debate regarding Liverpool City Council’s finances.

Auditor Grant Thornton has been reported to a watchdog by a politician for allegedly failing to respond to major concerns about the way Liverpool City Council was operated.

This week, Grant Thornton told a council committee that it could only act on concrete information rather than claims and rumors.

Prior to the arrest of then-Mayor Joe Anderson and the publication of a highly critical government report, Councillor Richard Kemp, the city’s Liberal Democrat leader, has accused accountants Grant Thornton of failing to respond to serious concerns raised by his party and others about the local authority’s operations.

The following is a crucial piece of the letter to Jenny Watson, chair of the ICAEW Regulatory Board: “According to the Caller report, 58 out of 60 delegated authority reports within regeneration were incorrect in some way. This has cost the council, and thus our taxpayers, a significant amount of money. In this case, I can only come to one of three conclusions: 1.That Grant Thornton lacked an inquiring mind: or2. That they lacked the capacity or possibly competence to properly overview the council and decide on danger areas, or3. That they were content to be led into “safe regions” for those officers by the council’s then officers.” The letter also offers context for the crisis in Liverpool, during which police arrested a huge number of people in connection with Operation Aloft. Former mayor Joe Anderson and former regeneration boss Nick Kavanagh were among those arrested. David Anderson, the Mayor’s son, and Elliot Lawless, a well-known developer, were also arrested. The four men have categorically denied any misconduct on their part. The police inquiry is still ongoing.

The letter goes as follows: “I’m sure you’re aware that Liverpool City Council is experiencing financial difficulties. There have been 16 arrests of city employees and political figures, however no charges have been filed. “The arrests occurred because the police were provided with material from within the council relating to a report commissioned from our internal audit team by the incoming chief executive. The summary comes to a conclusion.”