The arrest of a Parkland student in connection with a school shooting threat was a joke, according to his mother.

The student was identified as 17-year-old Oliver Manik, who allegedly sent a message in a chat room with other pupils at 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to local TV station Local 10.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the text message said, “I feel like school shooting tmrw (tomorrow).” “It’s a signal to go to the bathroom when I sneeze. I’m hoping you’re not snitches.” The Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) was then allegedly contacted to inform them of the potential threat. The caller’s identity is unclear.

Manik was charged with one count of threatening to carry out a mass shooting in writing.

His mother supported him after his detention, saying the message was a jest and not meant to be taken seriously. She stated that the family was living in another nation at the time of the school shooting in 2018, which killed 17 people.

“He’s a regular kid from a normal family who lives in a safe environment,” she told WSVN 7. “He doesn’t comprehend how dangerous the world is.” Stoneman Douglas and the BSO, on the other hand, are taking the threat seriously.

In a robocall to parents, Principal Michelle Kefford said, “I also want to remind all kids and families how seriously any and all threats are taken.” “Parents, please talk to your kids about how any threat, even if they believe it’s a joke, will have serious consequences.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Investigators discovered the student at his residence and detained him early Thursday, according to sheriff’s officials.

The case of Stoneman Douglas has sparked national debate and advocacy over gun violence in schools.

"Schools in my nation are really safe. We have a really calm mindset. He only wanted to be seen with his friends "Manik's mother expressed her thoughts. "It isn't an excuse for his actions. It's only a rationalization for his actions. All threats must be looked into. That is something I am aware of." Nikolas Cruz, the former Stoneman Douglas student who carried out the Valentine's Day massacre, pled guilty to the killings in October, according to the Washington Newsday.