The armed robber abandoned his bloodstained tracksuit top and scarf.

After leaving a trail of discarded clothes coated in DNA evidence on his escape path, an armed robber who terrorized a shopworker with a kitchen knife in front of customers was apprehended.

Lee Ruby, 42, of Petersgate, Murdishaw, Runcorn, was sentenced today at Chester Crown Court. On June 25, jurors found him guilty of robbery and possessing a bladed object by a majority judgment.

At around 3.15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, Ruby barged into The Spar on Chester Road in Preston Brook, where Jackie Lewis was stacking shelves behind the counter.

Ruby was wearing a “facial disguise” and wielding a “big kitchen knife,” which he was “waving around” while making demands towards the back of the till area, according to prosecutor James Coutts.

As Ruby instructed the terrified shop clerk to open the till, three members of the public in the shop, including a dad and his 10-month-old daughter, retreated to the back of the store.

Ruby obliged and opened the first till, grabbing cash and continuing to be coerced into opening the second till.

The robber took more money and fled.

Cheshire Police investigators followed his path away from the crime site along Sandy Lane and discovered a grey Lonsdale top and a black scarf that matched the robber’s clothing and contained his dried blood and DNA.

Ruby disputed the charges after his arrest, despite his victim being able to identify him during an identity parade owing to his “extremely pale skin” and “drawn features,” as Judge Michael Leeming, QC put it.

Because of his denials, his traumatized victim had to “steel herself anew” to testify at trial.

Mr Coutts presented to the court excerpts from a victim personal statement in which Ms Lewis reported missing work for three weeks because she was “scared, apprehensive, and nervous” and felt she “was going to be killed.”

She went back to work with less hours and lost pay as a result, and she discovered she had to turn off the radio to hear the door open.

Ruby has previously been convicted of 19 offenses for a total of 34.