The Arizona Down Syndrome Abortion Ban, which is set to begin in September, is being challenged in court.

Abortion-rights groups filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging a new Arizona law that would prohibit abortions due to Down syndrome or other genetic defects.

The new rule, which goes into effect on September 29, is the latest judicial battle over reproductive autonomy in a court system that has become more conservative under former President Donald Trump.

The complaint also challenges the law’s “personhood” provision, which recognizes all human rights as pertaining to fertilized eggs, embryos, and fetuses.

Emily Nestler, senior counsel of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said, “You have a constitutional right to an abortion, and that right does not take into account your motive for having an abortion.” “Politicians should not be allowed to question people about why they want an abortion.”

Republican-controlled legislatures around the country have embraced measures to severely restrict or outright ban abortion, bolstered by the Supreme Court’s move to the right during Trump’s tenure. According to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates abortion rights, states imposed more than 90 new limits on abortion this year, the most in decades.

In May, the Supreme Court signaled its willingness to revisit Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a countrywide right to abortion before a fetus could survive outside its mother’s womb, which is usually approximately 24 weeks. The Supreme Court agreed to consider a Mississippi statute that would prohibit abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

SB1457, which was signed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey in April after passing the GOP-controlled Legislature on party-line votes, contains crucial measures that are being challenged in the Arizona case.

Prosecutors can now file felony charges against doctors who perform abortions when they know the reason is a genetic defect in the fetus. Anyone who assists in raising funds or paying for an abortion could face charges as well. Doctors’ licenses might be revoked, and any medical or mental health practitioner who fails to report an abortion could face a $10,000 fine.

According to the lawsuit, the rule will have a chilling effect on doctor-patient dialogue, preventing clinicians from counseling women about a difficult decision. It further claims that the possibility of criminal charges will deter abortions for whatever reason if the doctor suspects something. This is a condensed version of the information.