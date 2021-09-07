The Arizona Attorney General says the Tuscon vaccine mandate is unconstitutional and warns that the city might lose millions of dollars as a result.

Tucson violated state law by mandating city employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who warned that the city has 30 days to revoke the order or risk losing millions of dollars in funding.

Tuscon’s vaccine mandate, according to Brnovich, violated recently passed state legislation prohibiting local governments from requiring employees to get vaccines. He also noted an executive order signed by Republican Governor Doug Ducey in August that makes coronavirus vaccine demands even more illegal.

In a statement, Brnovich said, “Tucson’s vaccine mandate is unconstitutional, and the city might be held accountable for attempting to force employees to take it against their convictions.” “Vaccination against COVID-19 should be a personal choice, not a government mandate.”

The city of Tuscon has been advised of Brnovich’s ruling, and it now has 30 days to withdraw the order, according to Brnovich’s office. The office said it will alert the Arizona treasurer and withhold Tuscon’s part of state shared revenue if it does not comply.

The new verdict comes after a series of conflicts between Tuscon’s Democratic government and Arizona’s Republican government.

Tuscon issued a directive last month requiring all city employees to take their first immunization dosage by August 24 or face a five-day suspension without pay. The proposal also contained a bonus for vaccinated employees, as well as the ability for the city to charge unvaccinated employees greater health insurance costs.

Last month, Tuscon Mayor Regina Romero stated, “The decision not to get vaccinated unjustly exposes others to the risk of sickness, including coworkers and members of the public.” “It exposes children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine to a higher rate of COVID-19 exposure.”

According to the Associated Press, the decision to overturn the rule came weeks after a complaint was filed by Republican Senator Kelly Townsend, who has been one of the legislature’s most strident critics of pandemic restrictions. Any lawmaker can ask the attorney general to investigate whether a municipal ordinance or policy breaches state laws, thanks to a 2016 statute.

While private businesses can demand employees or customers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, government institutions are barred from doing so, according to Brnovich’s office.

