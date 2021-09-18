The areas of Liverpool with the highest crime rates right now.

According to the most recent crime statistics for Liverpool, 7,329 offenses were reported in the city in July.

With 2,638 instances, “Hub Four,” which includes the city center, Toxteth, sections of Edge Hill, Wavertree, and Aigburth, had the most.

Of those in that hub, 653 are still being investigated, 820 have had their investigations concluded with “no suspect found,” and 360 have had their investigations terminated because they were “not in the public interest.”

While she snoozes her alarm, a man sneaks down the woman’s driveway.

The city center often has the greatest rate of recorded crime, around 1,500 in July, with greater rates around the Ropewalks, Central Station, and the waterfront due to the increased number of people who assemble, visit, or go socializing here.

The numbers are up significantly from earlier this year, when the monthly figures for February, March, and April were 1,731, 2,079, and 2,087, respectively.

However, because to the pandemic and varied degrees of lockdown imposed, societal limits on people’s freedoms were dramatically lowered.

There were 2,307 events documented in “Hub One,” which includes Anfield, Everton, Kirkdale, Norris Green, Croxteth, and Fazakerley.

The police recorded 1,434 offenses in “Hub Two,” which includes West Derby, Old Swan, Fairfield, Knotty Ash, Stoneycroft, and Tuebrook.

In July, 950 infractions were registered in “Hub Three,” which includes Hunts Cross, Speke, Woolton, Childwall, Allerton, Belle Vale, and Netherley.

Violent and sexual offenses were the most common types of crime in all four hubs, with public order offenses and anti-social behavior coming in second and third.

In July, 850 stop and searches were conducted in “Hub Four,” with drugs discovered in nine cases and weapons or potentially dangerous things discovered twice.

There were 463 stop and searches in Hub One with nothing discovered, 253 stop and searches in Hub Three with narcotics found twice, and 245 searches in Hub Four and Hub Two with nothing found.

All of these data are for the month of July.