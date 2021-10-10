The area is expected to become a UK’super location,’ with 11,000 new jobs.

Major plans to transform Ellesmere Port into one of the UK’s green energy “super locations” have been revealed, with the potential to attract over £1.8 billion in investment and create over 11,000 employment.

According to Cheshire Live, the ideas for the Ellesmere Port Industrial Area (EPIA), which are part of Cheshire West and Chester Council’s Development Plan, underline the authority’s objective to make the area one of the world’s first net-zero carbon industrial clusters.

By 2040, the EPIA would have grown from 1,300 enterprises employing 24,100 individuals to 1,463 businesses employing 35,500 people, thanks to approximately £2 billion in additional investment.

The location is planned to become one of the country’s first’super places,’ integrating clean and green growth with low-carbon technologies, with the added jobs delivering a big boost to the local economy.

“The vision for The Ellesmere Port Industrial Area is ambitious and transformational,” said Cllr Richard Beacham, cabinet member for inclusive growth, economy, and regeneration. “We want the area to be a national and international exemplar for the ‘Green Industrial Revolution’ and to drive forward the new low carbon economy of the future.”

“The vision will have a direct impact on citizens, connecting them to high-value, innovative, and rising employment sectors for jobs, skills, and training.” Improved and sustainable mobility throughout the area will be a focus, including the new cycling path through Ellesmere Port and the work on the A5117 shared use road, which is currently being finished.” “Following consultation with people, the Council declared a Climate Emergency in 2019, vowing to become the Council carbon neutral by 2030 and the borough carbon neutral by 2045,” Cllr Beacham added.

“HyNet has applied for funding from the Industrial Clusters Mission, the Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership has received funding for sustainable travel improvements, and Peel, Essar, Vauxhall, and other private sector stakeholders are investing significant sums in implementing sustainable and low-carbon technologies on their sites,” says the report.

On Wednesday, October 15, the Cabinet of Cheshire West and Chester Council will consider the plans.