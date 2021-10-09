The Archbishop of Spain has apologized for the racially charged video that was shot in the famous 13th-century cathedral.

After receiving anger from Roman Catholics, the archbishop of Toledo, Spain, apologized for permitting a raunchy music video to be recorded in the city’s iconic 13th-century cathedral.

The music video for Ateo (Atheist), which was released yesterday by Spanish rapper C. Tangana and Argentinian singer Nathy Peluso, portrays the musicians grinding on each other while civilians and clergy members watch avidly.

Following the video’s publication on October 7, church members demanded an explanation from cathedral administration as to why the controversial video with a profane title was permitted to be filmed in a house of worship. The video has almost 1.5 million views as of October 8.

In a statement, the archdiocese stated, “We humbly and sincerely appeal for the forgiveness of all the faithful, whether laypeople or priests, who have rightfully felt wounded by this inappropriate use of a sacred site.” Procedures would be updated to “guarantee that nothing comparable happens again,” according to the statement. The roughly four-and-a-half-minute film begins with a shot of the Toledo Cathedral, followed by the sound of church bells. As soon as C. Tangana walks into the church, the clergy members start looking around.

Peluso is seen dancing and massaging her body in a church entryway twenty-five seconds into the film, as older males, including a priest, surreptitiously observe her.

The ‘Ateo’ portada by @c tangana and @NathyPeluso takes direct inspiration from one of the Sala Capitular’s mural paintings in the Catedral of Toledo.

In it, a woman is imprisoned by a demon in order to prevent her salvation in the Final Judgment. pic.twitter.com/ChsLQJi1Lv Cristina Torreblanca (@helarte14) (@helarte14) (@helarte14) (@helarte14) 8th of October, 2021 By 40 seconds, the couple is swaying their hips and running their hands over each other, dancing closely together. Peluso is seen naked but partially pixelated while holding C. Tangana’s severed head later in the video, and the rapper begins pulling the singer’s hair—a reference to a church painting about trying to reach salvation but being stopped—and Peluso is seen naked but partially pixelated while holding C. Tangana’s severed head.

The archbishop expressed his “sad remorse” for what had occurred and stated that he had no knowledge of the project’s purpose.

Juan Miguel Ferrer Grenesche, the dean of the Cabildo Primate, adopted a different stance.

