The approval of a sky lounge and roof terrace for new Liverpool residences

After councillors accepted the designs this morning, a roof terrace and sky lounge can be built on a new Liverpool development.

The council’s planning committee approved revised plans for student housing near the Royal Hospital, between Erskine Street, Manfred Street, and Prospect Street.

The property has been halted since it went into administration more than a year ago, but applicants Aura Investors LLP, which is made up of the project’s original investors, have stated that they aim to carry it through to completion now.

They applied to the city council to amend the original plans, with the sky bar and roof terrace on the 15th floor being the most significant changes.

“Under the prior clearance, this floor featured 2no. studio bedrooms and 6no. student cluster bedrooms,” according to a paper describing the alterations to the development, which would eventually have 696 rooms.

“Under this proposal, they would be replaced by a sky lounge and an outdoor roof terrace, which would provide more student community space.

“The operator would limit the occupancy of the sky lounge and roof terrace to a maximum of 60 people.”

Officers suggested that councillors approve the plans if a modified legal agreement could be reached.

The rest of the development will be mostly unchanged, with minor design and landscaping adjustments, and it will keep its planned ‘E’ shape.

On the bottom floor of the building, there will also be a cafe.