The approval of a malaria vaccine provides a “glimmer of hope” for African children.

Two of the World Health Agency’s (WHO) expert advisory panels have given their approval to the world’s first malaria vaccine, which the organization says would provide a “glimmer of hope” to children in Africa.

The approval, according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is “historic.” On Wednesday, WHO recommended that the vaccine be administered to children across Africa in the hopes of reviving stalled attempts to stop the illness from spreading.

“Today’s recommendation provides a ray of hope for the continent, which bears the brunt of the disease’s impact. Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO’s Africa director, added, “We expect many more African youngsters to be protected from malaria and grow up to be healthy adults.”

WHO stated its decision was largely based on the findings of continuing studies in Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi, which followed over 800,000 children who had received the vaccination since 2019.

Mosquirix, a malaria vaccine produced by GlaxoSmithKline, was first introduced in 1987. While it is the first to be approved, there are several drawbacks: the vaccine is only around 30% effective, takes up to four doses, and its protection wears off after a few months.

Despite this, scientists believe the vaccine could have a significant impact given the enormous burden of malaria in Africa, which accounts for the majority of the world’s more than 200 million cases and 400,000 fatalities each year.

Julian Rayner, head of the Cambridge Institute for Medical Research, who was not involved in the WHO decision, remarked, “This represents a big step forward.” “It’s a flawed vaccination, but it will save the lives of hundreds of thousands of children.” Rayner said the vaccine’s impact on the spread of the mosquito-borne disease was still unclear, but pointed to coronavirus vaccines as an encouraging example.

“We now have a more nuanced knowledge of how essential vaccines are in saving lives and lowering hospitalizations, even if they don’t directly reduce transmission,” he added.

Because malaria is a parasitic disease spread by mosquitoes, Dr. Alejandro Cravioto, chair of the WHO vaccine group that issued the recommendation, said creating a vaccine against it was extremely tough.

“We’re dealing with really sophisticated organisms,” he explained. “We haven’t gotten there yet.” This is a condensed version of the information.