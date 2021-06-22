The Apple Daily newspaper in Hong Kong has announced that it may close down.

Apple Daily, a pro-democracy daily in Hong Kong, has stated that its board of directors will meet on Friday to decide whether or not to continue publishing.

According to the publication, the company’s board of directors has requested that some assets be unfrozen so that it may pay salaries and prevent labor infractions.

Last Monday, police detained five top editors and executives of Apple Daily on suspicion of foreign cooperation, searched their offices, and froze 2.3 million dollars in assets of three firms affiliated to the newspaper, all under the city’s strict national security law.

The arrests and asset freezes come as Hong Kong authorities push down on dissenting voices as Beijing tightens control over the territory, opponents say, eroding the freedoms granted to the city when it was handed over to China in 1997 for 50 years.

Apple Daily has been a vocal supporter of Hong Kong’s liberties, frequently criticizing the Chinese and Hong Kong governments for limiting the city’s democratic freedoms and restricting rights to free speech and assembly not found on mainland China in recent years.

In a Monday post on its website, Apple Daily stated that if its board of directors decides to close the newspaper, its website might stop publishing as early as Saturday morning, with Saturday’s print edition being the last.

Those who choose to resign immediately could do so, according to an internal department memo addressed to some Apple Daily staff.

Apple Daily said on Sunday that if the city’s Security Bureau denies its request to freeze its assets, it may take the matter to court.

Because judicial processes were continuing, the Security Bureau said it would not comment on the specifics of the case. Endangering national security is a “very serious felony,” according to the report.

In an English-language statement, the bureau added, "We handle such offenses according to the law, targeting illegal conduct, and exercise the right to freeze offense-related properties depending on need and the law."