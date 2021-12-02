The annual Merseyside Makers Christmas Markets will be held next week.

This year’s event at St Andrew’s Church Hall in West Kirby has been branded their ‘largest markets ever,’ with over 20 stalls.

On Saturday, December 11, its artisans, bakers, and candle makers will sell their handcrafted wares from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The Merseyside Makers Christmas Market is the ideal location to get something new and special for friends and family, as well as to buy small and support local makers this Christmas,” a spokesman told 2Chill.

“At our markets, we’ll have the Makers Café, where folks can unwind with a hot beverage, take in the environment, and catch up with family and friends.”

Customers who have previously attended Merseyside Makers markets may expect to see some familiar stalls as well as new products being shown for the first time.

Handcrafted candles, home perfumes, jewelry, decorative goods, original artwork, gin, and cakes are all included.

The markets will return in 2022, with the dates published on their website. Entry to the marketplaces is unrestricted.