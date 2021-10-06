The annual Halloween parade in Liverpool’s city center will return in 2021.

Later this month, Liverpool’s annual Halloween procession through the city center will resume for 2021.

Katumba, the North West’s largest drum group with over 100 drummers, has led a large Halloween procession through the city center for numerous years, though the event in 2020 has been canceled owing to the coronavirus epidemic.

As part of Routes & Roots – Festival of the African Diaspora, a new community event, the Katumba Halloween Carnival will return.

Routes & Roots will feature two weeks of free family-friendly cultural, artistic, and wellbeing activities and events across Liverpool, including the historic yearly carnival, to commemorate Black History Month.

Katumba is collaborating with the newly founded BlaST network of Black and Brown Social Traders this year, including Cycle of Life and Centre of Development.

The event will turn the city center into a “playground of imagination,” with pop-up performances of large, bold visual presentations and performances involving drums, fire, lighting, dance, theater, and other elements.

Routes & Roots – Festival of the African Diaspora is also part of Liverpool City Council’s official Black History Month programs.

“We are happy to bring back the Katumba Halloween Carnival after having to cancel last year’s event,” Juliana Pinheiro Landim, Katumba’s co-founder, stated.

“This year will be even more spectacular because we are now a member of BlaST (Black & Brown Social Traders Network) and have planned a two-week long festival with our ‘Routes & Roots Festival of the African Diaspora.’

“As someone who is a part of that diasporic heritage, I hope that this festival can help connect, share, and explore our shared history while honoring our diversity.”

“I am particularly excited to be a part of this pioneering collective in the Liverpool city region – the Black & Brown Social Traders Newtork – BlaST,” said Ibe Hayter, Cycle of Life director.

“Our Routes & Roots Festival is a tremendous opportunity to come together and highlight the fantastic and diverse talent that exists within Liverpool’s black business community.”

“The festival will also allow members of the broader corporate community to view the STOs on display, opening up opportunities for collaboration and new partnerships in the region.”

