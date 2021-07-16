The announcement by Nuno Espirito Santo that Harry Kane will join Tottenham Hotspur is fantastic news for Liverpool.

Nuno Espirito Santo, the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur, addressed the media for the first time on Friday afternoon.

And it’s no surprise that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane dominated the Portuguese’s first press conference.

Kane is eager to leave North London in search of silverware, with a number of clubs reportedly interested in his talents.

If the forward, who turns 28 this month, is to go this summer, Spurs are likely to want a fee in excess of £100 million, which could be a problem for possible bidders.

Kane officially revealed he is open to a transfer while speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap in May, and he will hold talks with Daniel Levy regarding his future this summer.

“I believe so,” he answered. I believe there should be a discussion with the club about it. Yes, as you stated, I want to be a part of the biggest games. The most significant events.

“For example, this season I’m in the Champions League, seeing the English clubs perform incredible things. These are the games I want to be a part of.

“I want to be a part of those games. So, yes, it’s a time in my career when I need to evaluate and see where I’m at, as well as have an open and honest dialogue with the chairman. I’m hoping we can have that discussion.

“I’m sure he’ll want to lay out his strategy for where he sees it heading, but in the end, it’ll be up to me and how I feel about what’s best for me and my career right now.”

There have been suggestions of a Manchester City move for the England international since those comments to the former Manchester United player.

However, City manager Pep Guardiola indicated earlier this month that his club is being priced out of the market for a new striker this summer.

“At the rates (mentioned), we will not buy any strikers,” he told Catalan television channel TV3. “It’s impossible; we can’t afford it,” says the narrator.

“Every club is having financial difficulties, and we are no exception. Gabriel (Jesus) and Ferran (Torres) have performed admirably in this role.

“We.” “Summary concludes.”