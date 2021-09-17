The animal sanctuary sends out an urgent message to “bored pet owners.”

Due to bored owners unloading dogs, cats, and rabbits following lockdown, an animal sanctuary has had to seal its doors.

On Thursday, September 16, Warrington Animal Welfare wrote on their Facebook page about the alarming situation.

The charity on Slutchers Lane in Warrington blamed the situation on the large number of caged animals that “people are bored of and want to sell.”

“URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT – We pride ourselves on being an approachable local volunteer managed Charity who will always attempt to help, whatever the circumstances,” said the message on the charity’s Facebook page.

“However, we’ve reached a breaking point with admissions and surrenders, and we’ve had to reluctantly close our doors to new cat, dog, and rabbit admissions for the time being.

“We are currently running at capacity and are besieged with people looking to rehome their unwanted dogs on a daily basis.

“While it goes against our ideals of attempting to help any animal in need, we urgently need to find homes for the cats, kittens, dogs, and bunnies now in our care before we can take in any more.

If you’re thinking about adding to your family, please go to www.warringtonanimalwelfare.org.uk and fill out an application. ”

When a commenter suggested that the problem may be solved by loosening the organization’s rehoming standards, the charity responded, “It’s not our rehoming procedures that are at blame.” It’s simply the sheer number of locked-up dogs, cats, and bunnies that people have grown tired of and wish to get rid of.”

The spike in people getting dogs during the lockdowns, according to Janet Thornton, a trustee of the organization, is “now having a knock on impact,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“We are not the only organization feeling this,” the trustee stated. “Talking to other charities, they agree things are horrible right now.”

Owners who do not neuter their animals are exacerbating the situation, according to Ms Thornton, who is frequently asked to rehome up to 25 kittens at a time.

“I believe the answer is for people to be responsible and neuter their pets,” she continued.

“Before you go out and buy and pet,” says the narrator.

