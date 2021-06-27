The Angel Field Festival is back for a ten-day run of live performances.

As the Angel Field Festival resumes in the coming days, fans of film screenings and live performances will be able to enjoy a wide range of entertainment.

From June 24 to July 3, the 10-day arts festival, organized by Liverpool Hope University, will bring something for everyone to the stage.

The Ballad of Mulan, the narrative of a genuine Chinese heroine who inspired Disney's Mulan, and a stunning stage adaptation are among the festival highlights this year.

Angel Field Festival, which is based around Liverpool Hope University’s Cornerstone and Capstone theatres, has both free and paid-for events planned, with Covid guidelines in place and pre-booking required for all performances.

Other highlights include appearances by Vincent Gambini, a magician and performer; rarescale, a modern chamber music ensemble; and Bite! Theatre’s political comedy Pucker Up, which blends clowning, dancing, and quirky visual performance to address problems of culture and mass marketing.

There will also be music from acclaimed Liverpool composer Stephen Pratt, as well as a chance to see work by Liverpool Hope University’s rising talent and the About Us-For Us sound installation, which explores the impact of the pandemic through telephone calls that document people’s experiences in West Everton.

Meanwhile, to commemorate the film’s 100th anniversary, Charlie Chaplin’s 1921 comedy The Kid will be screened. The showing at Hope’s Capstone Theatre will take held on the same grounds where Chaplin, a London native, previously attended the defunct St Francis Xavier Elementary school during his brief stay in Everton in 1900.

“The festival comprises music, visual art, storytelling, dance, theater, cinema, magic, and comedy,” said Professor Stephen Davismoon, head of Hope’s school of creative and performing arts.

“We have culture on offer from China, Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Serbia, Russia, Australia, the United States, and India, among many other regions of the world.”

Highlights of the Angel Field Festival 2021 include: About Us-For Us – June 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free entry; Cornerstone rarescale – June 25, 8 p.m., £11.50; Capstone Theatre – June 25, 8 p.m., £11.50 (Screening) of Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid – June 26, 11 a.m., free entry, Capstone Theatre Pucker Up will be performed by Bite! Theatre on June 26th at 7.30pm. Summary ends.