The Amtrak train that derailed in Montana was traveling at a safe speed; the cause of the accident is still unknown.

According to federal authorities, an Amtrak train that crashed in Montana over the weekend was speeding at around 75 miles per hour before sliding off the track around a curve, potentially ejecting passengers and killing three people.

According to National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg, the investigators are reviewing the footage from the accident as well as footage from another train that passed the same track an hour earlier, even though they don’t know why the disaster happened.

“We have experts looking at the camera footage frame by frame to make sure we see exactly what the engineer saw—or didn’t see,” Landsberg explained.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

He claimed the train derailed right before a switch in the line, where one set of rails became two, on a stretch of track that had only been inspected two days earlier.

The westbound Empire Builder was on its way from Chicago to Seattle when it derailed in Joplin, Missouri, on Saturday afternoon. The train had two locomotives and ten cars, transporting 141 passengers and 16 crew members. Eight of the cars derailed, with some tipping onto their sides.

When queried about the wooden ties that could be seen along the side of the rails and if they had been maintained recently, Landsberg remained tight-lipped.

He remarked, “That will be one of the questions we look at.” “Maintenance will be a major consideration for us. At this point, we don’t know exactly what happened, whether it was a track problem or a train technical problem. So everything is up for grabs.”

He stated that a preliminary report on the derailment would be available in 30 days.

According to Steven Ditmeyer, a rail consultant and former senior official at the Federal Railroad Administration, investigators would look at “everything,” including the switch, wheels, axles, and suspension systems, as well as the track geometry and condition, including any fractures. The BNSF control center in Fort Worth, Texas, would be in charge of a switch like the one in Joplin, he added.

Heat can strain rail lines, causing buckles in the tracks known as solar kinks, according to Ditmeyer. In northern, this was the reason of a train derailment. This is a condensed version of the information.