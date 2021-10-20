The amount of State Pension that will be increased in April has been confirmed for all claimants.

After the rate of inflation hit 3.1 percent, the amount state pensions could raise by next April was announced.

According to Mirror Online, the government normally uses the September inflation rate to determine how much state pensions should grow each year.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of inflation was verified by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today, which is marginally lower than August’s record 3.2 percent increase.

When the Prime Minister stopped the triple lock rise last month, he canceled a scheduled 8.8% increase in public pensions.

Retirees were advised that their income would rise by the higher of 2.5 percent or the rate of inflation in 2022.

According to current calculations, the state pension will increase by more than £5.50 per week in April.

The Bank of England’s goal rate of inflation is 2%, but the bank has warned that inflation might reach 4% by the end of the year, sending the cost of living skyrocketing.

The entire, new state pension is currently £179.60 per week, or £9,339 per year.

A 3.1 percent increase would increase the payment by £5.56 per week, bringing it to £185.15 per week.

That’s a total of £9,628.50 plus £289.50 for the year.

Those who attained state pension age prior to April 6, 2016, will continue to receive the old state pension, known as the basic state pension, which is presently £137.60 per month, or £7,155.20 per year.

A 3.1 percent increase would increase the salary by £4.26 per week, bringing it to £141.86.

That’s a total of £7,377 plus £221.81 for the year.