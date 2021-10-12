The American Medical Association and other medical organizations have filed a Friend of the Court brief criticizing Texas’ abortion law.

More than a dozen leading medical organizations in the United States have filed an amicus brief in Texas’ Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, alleging that the contentious abortion law violates medical ethics.

The American Medical Association is leading a legal challenge to the state’s restriction on abortions after embryonic heart activity is detected—usually around six weeks of pregnancy, when most women aren’t even aware they’re expecting.

A number of medical organizations wrote that the abortion law “undermines longstanding principles of medical ethics” and “intrudes into the patient-clinician relationship” in an amicus brief, also known as a friend of the court filing that allows entities like businesses or nonprofits to take one side in a case.

The medical societies that think the Texas abortion ban “causes grave harm to patients and public health” and is “contrary to medical ethics” are listed below.

A link to the amicus brief is also provided: https://t.co/5puRSvPOWV pic.twitter.com/TpokBJizfv Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) (@JanNWolfe) (@JanNWolfe) (@J 11th of October, 2021 The brief names nineteen medical societies, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine, as supporters of the Texas abortion ban, which they believe “causes grave harm to patients and public health” and is “contrary to medical ethics.” Senate Bill SB 8 is also antithetical to patient health and well-established law, and its approval harms the health and well-being of pregnant patients by “barring their access to a safe and vital component of reproductive health care,” they claimed. “In doing so, it disproportionately impacts Texas’ most marginalized individuals—communities of color, low-income people, and people who live in rural regions,” the report stated.

The bill’s enforcement system, which relies on private individuals suing those who aid women in seeking abortions, was also attacked in the 34-page court submission. It maintained that if professionals “give care consistent with their best medical judgment, scientific evidence, and moral and ethical duty,” they risk personal and professional accountability. Furthermore, the organizations claim that by appointing community members as deputies, the patient-clinician relationship is jeopardized.

They went on to say that this will result in a swarm of harassing lawsuits in plaintiffs’ favor. This is a condensed version of the information.