The American Academy of Pediatrics advises universal masking for school reopenings in the fall.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) advises universal masking for all students, whether or whether they have been vaccinated, when schools resume in the coming weeks.

The association updated its mask guidance on Monday, recommending that children ages 2 and above wear face coverings to school this autumn due to the outbreak of the extremely contagious delta strain.

Sara Bode, chair-elect of the AAP Council on School Health Executive Committee, remarked, “There are many children and others who cannot be vaccinated.”

“This is why it’s critical to employ every instrument in our arsenal to protect children from COVID-19. One of these strategies is universal masking, which has been shown to protect patients from other respiratory infections as well.”

According to the CDC, research has showed that reopening schools isn’t always connected to an increase in COVID-19 cases if a mask mandate is in place.

“It’s also the most effective technique for instilling consistent messages and expectations among children without adding the additional load of having to track everyone’s immunization status,” Bode said.

The AAP’s updated masking recommendations contrast from the CDC’s, which advises that vaccinated instructors and students do not need to wear masks when returning to school for in-person learning.

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on CNN on Monday and seemed to agree with the AAP’s amended guideline, suggesting that it should be followed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“When there is a degree of viral dynamics in the community and a significant proportion of the population is unvaccinated, you really want to go the extra mile to make sure there isn’t a lot of transmission, even breakthrough infections among vaccinated individuals,” he added.

Nonetheless, both the CDC and the AAP appear to agree that for kids in the autumn, in-person learning is the best option.