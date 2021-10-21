The Amazon job in Merseyside with a £1,500 sign-on bonus is coming to an end soon.

Amazon is hiring for jobs in Merseyside that come with a generous incentive if you apply before the deadline.

The online retail behemoth has a warehouse in Haydock, St Helens, where it is presently hiring new sortation team members.

You’ll need to be physically fit because you’ll be unloading, lifting, and moving things, as well as scanning and sorting shipments.

You can apply for eight jobs in Merseyside with ‘no experience required.’

You will be able to transfer merchandise utilizing forklifts and power pallets once you have completed your training.

You won’t need any prior experience because you’ll be trained on the job.

But don’t wait too long to apply; if you join before October 30, you’ll get a £1,500 sign-on bonus.

Daytime shifts (2pm – 11.30pm) pay £10 per hour, while nighttime shifts pay £11 per hour (11pm – 6.30am).

Between Sunday, October 10 and Saturday, January 1, this rises to £11.71 per hour.

The more hours you work, the higher your overtime rate will be.

According to Amazon, the position offers competitive salary, which is higher than many similar occupations, as well as flexible shift patterns, complimentary hot drinks, and reasonable lunches.

Although no prior experience is required, you will need some skills to perform the job. They are as follows: You may be required to stand and walk for an extended period of time, sometimes exceeding 8 hours every shift.

It’s possible that you’ll have to lift and transport items weighing up to 23 kg.

You must be able to lift, bend, twist, kneel, and crouch comfortably.

You must be capable of handling a wide range of Amazon products, including alcohol and pork.

If you’re interested in applying for the position, please visit this page.