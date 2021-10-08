The Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar 2021 has arrived, and it appears to be their greatest yet.

When it comes to their Christmas collection, Amazon is always the one to watch.

We’re thrilled to announce that the beauty advent calendar is now available.

Amazon isn’t the only retailer selling 2021 calendars; Glossybox, ASOS, and The White Company are all selling them right now.

The much-anticipated Beauty Advent Calendar will contain approximately £260 worth of items for only £70.

:We’ve had a sneak peek at the things you’ll see this year, and they’re amazing.

When you have skincare, make-up, and other miscellaneous items all in one box, you know you’re getting the best from Amazon.

The Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar 2021 will include 24 full-size or deluxe-size products costing almost £260 from brands like Foreo, Max Factor, John Frieda, Elemis, Neal’s Yard, and L’Occitane.

Amazon.co.uk is the only place where you can get the calendar.