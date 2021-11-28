The amazing family home of Christine and Paddy Mcguiness.

Christine and Paddy McGuiness keep followers up to date with their family’s activities from the comfort of their Cheshire home.

After five years of renting, the couple and their three children, twins Leo and Penelope, six, and Felicity, four, moved into the huge estate in December 2020.

The property was hailed as a “dream” by the former Miss Liverpool, and the couple has spent the previous 12 months making it their own.

After spotting Paddy with another woman, Christine McGuinness pushed her to leave.

We’ll look at what the family has done with the house thus far, as well as the luxurious interior.

High ceilings, rich velvet furnishings, and marble flooring abound throughout the building.

Paddy recently tweeted a snapshot of the couple’s bedroom, which included their cat resting on the sofa.

Instagram

Paddy captioned a photo of their cushions and bedding on Instagram, saying: “I’ve turned into the pillow guy. I can’t seem to stop puffing and fluffing!!! #fluffing #puffing #tuesday #pillows #cantstop #sendhelp #fluffing #puffing” Instagram The living area, which features a grey carpet, cream sofas, a statement gas fire, and a giant flat screen TV, is also decorated in neutral tones.

With high ceilings, marble worktops, and a separate wine fridge, the kitchen is similarly spectacular.

InstagramPatio doors open onto a beautiful garden with a sprawling lawn, play area, and a large terrace area suitable for sunbathing while watching the kids bounce around on the trampoline.

Paddy and Christine outfitted the garden with an inflatable obstacle course and a tepee for their twins’ eighth birthday party in the garden this summer.

Instagram

The pair has been very open about the twins’ autism struggles and has spoken out frequently about the challenges they have experienced as a family.

Felicity, their youngest daughter, also has the syndrome and exhibits many of the same behaviors as her elder siblings.

Instagram

Christine and Paddy prefer not to expose their children’s faces in photos, despite often sharing family photos online. “The summary has come to an end.”