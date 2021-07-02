The ‘amazing’ EncroChat underworld of Liverpool and its epic demise

After last year’s Encrochat breach, Liverpool’s gangland faced an epic downfall and catastrophic disintegration.

The secretive communications network was shut down a year ago today, marking the world’s first glimpse of the biggest criminal intelligence breakthrough in decades.

The international operation took place in northern France, but it has since ripped apart Merseyside’s criminal underworld and its wide European ties.

As authorities raid residences, a little boy is suspected of being the ringleader of a narcotics group.

The underworld in the region is still on the back foot a year later.

Weapons, multi-million pound cocaine hauls, and large sums of money have all been taken off the streets.

And dozens of gun dealers and drug traffickers are now imprisoned, while hundreds more continue to live their lives on the edge.

Merseyside Police detectives told the ECHO that they have so much material from the EncroChat breach that it could take two years to analyze it all.

They cautioned anyone who has not yet received a knock on the door that they will be apprehended – even if they have fled the UK.

EncroChat provided its members with an encrypted communications service that seemed impenetrable.

The program was installed on ordinary cellphones and effectively disguised behind a digital wall, accessible only by pushing certain buttons and entering passwords.

The ability to specify a burn period – after which data would be immediately erased – was one of the many security measures available on the devices.

There was also a ‘kill pill’ code that, when entered, deleted the phone of all data it had previously held.

With phones costing hundreds of pounds to purchase, up to £3,000 per year to operate, and being nearly hard to obtain through legitimate means, cops immediately linked them to high-level criminality.

Following the demise of another system that provided users with encrypted messaging services, PGP, Encrochat became a concern for European law enforcement roughly five years ago.

It was one of the most renowned conspiracies in British gangland at the time, and it alerted detectives to its rising use in the UK.

EncroChat-enabled phones were found to have been crucial in the executions of Salford ‘Mr Big’ Paul Massey and John Kinsella, a notorious enforcer from Everton and close friend of Massey’s.. The summary comes to a close.