The ‘amazing’ Bold Street eatery has suddenly risen to the top of the Liverpool restaurant rankings.

On TripAdvisor, the number one restaurant in Liverpool has shifted, with the Akasya on Bold Street now taking the top spot.

The restaurant, which only opened in June, has quickly surged through the ranks of the review site to become Liverpool’s top location.

Akasya has 98 reviews at the time of publishing, with 96 people rating it as “great.”

Akasya delivers contemporary Turkish food on two floors, with a classic grill, delectable baklava menu, and laid-back beverages to round out the authentic experience.

The menu includes everything from charcoal-grilled lamb chops and adana to specialties like beyti and guvec.

One of the reviews read, “BEST Turkish restaurant in Liverpool!” I’ve tried every Turkish restaurant in Liverpool and this is without a doubt the finest!

“The food is delicious, with ample amounts, and the restaurant is spotless; you can even see the chefs at work.

“I had the best service from Yunus, the manager; he was attentive and knowledgable, and I couldn’t recommend him highly enough. Thank you so much for having us, and we will be back!”

“Amazing,” said another. Wow, what can I say about going here last night? The food, the service, and the setting are all fantastic. We will surely return because there is so much food at such a low price. Thank you very much.”

“Never fails to wow,” remarked a third critic. I’ve been to this restaurant a few times and have always been blown away by the kindness of the personnel and the excellent service.

“Then there’s the food, which is unbelievable since it’s so fresh, savory, and delicious, not to mention the Turkish tea.” This restaurant is a must-visit for everyone who enjoys live music.

“No matter when you visit, the staff goes out of their way to make you feel welcome. The meal range and options are amazing. “I eagerly anticipate my next visit.”

Akasya is located on Bold Street, in the former location of Giancarlo Ricci, a well-known fashion shop.

Monday through Sunday, the restaurant is open from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.