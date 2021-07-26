The amazement of a proud mother at what her children wish to do with their day

When a mother of two asked her children what they wanted to do on Sunday, they stunned her with their response.

Jane McEvatt, 35, was discussing with her children, Mia and Jimmy, what they wanted to do with the time she had off from work.

As they traveled home from the shop, her eight-year-old said that she wanted to clean the entire town of Speke, and her younger brother Jimmy followed her.

Around midday yesterday, the streets were strewn with bottles and empty packs, according to Jane, distressing the children who learn about the importance of environmental protection in school.

Mia and Jimmy, both seven years old, are saddened by seeing streets littered, according to the nursery staff.

“It just makes them sad,” she explained. It’s not really pleasant. It’s not good for the environment, they’re told at school.”

Jane was “proud” of their decision to aid nature and the local community by clearing up trash left by others.

“They’re always very careful of when we go someplace, you know, we’ll go for a picnic or a day out, and we put our trash in the bin or we carry it home with us,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“They’ve always been like that, but they’ve never expressed an interest in cleaning.”

In the noon Sunday sun, the family gathered trash on three Speke streets, filling two bin bags in an hour before the kids got restless.

Mia is excited to return for a few more days of litter-picking, despite the heat and exhaustion. Jane stated that her daughter will invite friends to join them in helping to rescue the environment.

They might even be given a litter-picking stick to aid them in their mission.