The alleged killer of a McDonald’s customer was out on bond for murder, according to police.

Police have charged a man with murder after a 71-year-old lady was discovered dead outside a Texas McDonald’s.

Officers have made an arrest in connection with the death of a lady found in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Uvalde Road in Houston in September, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

“Andrew Williams [40] has been charged with capital murder in the death of Mrs. Martha Medina,” Sheriff Gonzalez wrote on Twitter on October 6. (71).

“Williams was apprehended today and is currently being held in the Harris County Jail. In connection with a previous capital murder, he was out on bond.” Medina “was likely robbed of her handbag and the perpetrator reportedly ran over the female as he fled the area,” Sheriff Gonzalez said in an earlier tweet about the incident. Medina was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead on September 23, according to the report.

According to ABC13, Williams was out on bond since March 2019 for the capital murder charge of Chima Ogbonnaya.

Williams allegedly tried to rob Erik Richardson and killed Ogbonnaya in the process, according to the report.

Sheriff Gonzalez described the McDonald’s where Medina was hit by the driver as a “center of the community” where “coffee with a cop” events are held on a daily basis, according to the network.

Later, he told the network that Medina was alone at the McDonald’s and had parked near the entrance.

Medina may have attempted to photograph the culprit before being run over, according to Sheriff Gonzalez.

Update on the arrest: In the killing of Mrs. Martha Medina, Andrew Williams (4-8-81) has been charged with Capital Murder (71). Williams was apprehended today and is currently being held in the Harris County Jail. He had been released on bond for a previous Capital Murder. #HouNews https://t.co/8qWEGp8RCH — Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffEd HCSO) 6th of October, 2021 “Come on,” the sheriff continued. This individual came to eat. Her food was strewn on the floor. It makes my heart break. She is someone’s beloved. It’s unforgivable.” “We can do better than steal a pocketbook from an elderly lady,” Sheriff Gonzalez stated, clearly frustrated by what had happened. Find a job. There’s no justification for that.” In. This is a condensed version of the information.