The allegations leveled against Matt Gaetz’should disgust decent Floridians,’ said to primary opponent Bryan Jones.

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.GOP )’s primary opponent has claimed that the FBI’s probe of the congressman over sex trafficking claims “should disgust every respectable Floridian.”

Gaetz, a close associate of former President Donald Trump, is under investigation by the FBI on allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid her to accompany him on trips. The charges have not been verified, and Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the accusation is part of a larger extortion attempt against his family.

Bryan Jones, a former Air Force pilot who hopes to run against Gaetz in the Republican primary in 2022, told the conservative Washington Times that defeating Gaetz will “return honor” to Florida’s 1st Congressional District. Jones is expected to make his challenge to Gaetz official on Thursday.

“I believe it is time to embark on a new path of service, one that will help restore dignity and honor to Florida’s 1st District — because the people of this district are good, honest, hardworking people, and they deserve a congressman who reflects their values and will fight for their beliefs and freedoms,” Jones said in an interview published on Wednesday.

“Not someone under investigation for offenses that should disgust every decent Floridian,” he said, “our district deserves an effective, values-driven leader in Congress.” “Send me to Washington, and you’ll get a leader who will always be on your side — someone with the integrity, strength of character, and discipline to go to fight on behalf of the people against the elite and career politicians.” Jones also slammed Gaetz, calling him a “career politician” who “wants to get on the media and be a talking head for their own glory and ego.” Gaetz, who is a popular figure among Trump supporters across the country, is expected to be a strong favorite in the primary, having raised $1.4 million for his campaign by July.

Aside from bringing up the FBI probe, Jones is campaigning on the fact that, unlike Gaetz, he is a war veteran. Furthermore, he apparently distanced himself from the incumbent. This is a condensed version of the information.