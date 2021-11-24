The Alice Sebold biopic on the author’s rape may have aided in the overturning of her 1981 conviction.

Following the reversal of a Syracuse, New York man’s rape conviction, the cinematic adaptation of his accuser’s biography is now in jeopardy.

After author Alice Sebold accused him of rapping her while she was a freshman at Syracuse University, Anthony Broadwater spent 16 years in prison. She went on to write Lucky, a book published in 1999 that chronicled the incident and the events that followed. Broadwater’s conviction was reversed on Monday, possibly due to the influence of a former producer on the film.

In June 2021, Lucky’s adaption, which starred Victoria Pedretti from The Haunting of Hill House, featured a former producing partner in Tim Mucciante. According to the Associated Press, after reading the initial script of the film, which deviated significantly from the original memoir, Mucciante became doubtful of Broadwater’s belief.

He recruited a private investigator to work on the case after he dropped out of the project. Broadwater’s lawyers, who collaborated with Mucciante and his investigator, slammed the use of hair analysis as the sole kind of forensic evidence in the case, calling it “junk science.” Sebold had gone to the police after encountering Broadwater, whom she suspected of being her assailant. She had, however, failed to recognize him in a police lineup after he had been caught.

“The last couple of days, I’ve been crying tears of pleasure and happiness,” Broadwater told the Associated Press. “I’m so happy that the cold can’t keep me warm.” With Broadwater’s exoneration, the future of Lucky, which had begun filming, is uncertain. Its new executive producer, Jonathan Bronfman, has yet to reply to calls for comment. Although she had wrote in Lucky that she had been advised she had implicated the incorrect individual, Sebold’s literary agent and publisher have remained silent on the topic.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Broadwater shook with emotion, sobbing as his head fell into his hands when a judge in Syracuse overturned his conviction at prosecutors’ request.

According to The Post-Standard of Syracuse, Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick told state Supreme Court Justice Gordon Cuffy at the court hearing that Broadwater’s prosecution was an injustice.

“I’m not going to sully this proceeding by apologizing.’ “That’s not good enough,” Fitzpatrick added. “This. This is a condensed version of the information.