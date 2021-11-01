The aftermath of a lorry crash on the M6 has resulted in the highway being closed.

The condition of the M6 following a catastrophic collision between two lorries has been revealed in shocking photos.

Following reports of a collision between two HGVs between junctions 35 and 36, the northbound M6 has been closed since around 6.15 a.m. today (November 1).

The southbound carriageway’s lanes two and three were also closed.

‘Serious leg injuries’ were reported by one of the lorry drivers, who was brought to the hospital.

To deal with the crisis, LancsLive claimed that a massive multi-agency emergency reaction was started.

“We were summoned to it at 6.15 a.m.,” a Lancashire Police spokesperson stated. One of the drivers is thought to have sustained severe leg injuries. He was brought to the hospital. The highway is still closed.” Highways England shared photographs of the crash, which showed one lorry lying across the central reservation and water bottles spilled across the northbound lane.

The northbound road is expected to be closed until well into the afternoon, with no indication of when it may reopen.

“Drivers planning to use the northbound M6 in Cumbria are being advised that it will remain closed at junction 35 near Carnforth into this afternoon following an incident involving two lorries that resulted in one lorry shedding a large load of water bottles,” a spokesperson for Highways England said.

“The northbound carriageway is now closed between junctions 35 and 36 at Crooklands, with a detour using the A6 and A590 in place.”

“One of the lorries crashed with the central reserve barrier and came to a halt over lane three, closing two lanes of the southbound highway.”

“The incident occurred just after 6 a.m. today.” National Highways traffic officers were on the scene to assist with traffic management and have since released all vehicles stranded behind the incident.

“National Highways is currently trying to remove the two lorries, as well as hundreds of plastic water bottles and an oil spill.”

“National Highways is recommending drivers expecting to go beyond Carnforth to Kendal, Penrith, Carlisle, or Scotland to take the diversion route, delay their journeys, or take other routes north.”

“HGV drivers are warned that there is a low bridge with a 16-foot arch and a 12-foot span.

