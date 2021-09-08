The Afghan military translator who was left behind by the US expects to be beheaded by the Taliban.

According to the Associated Press, an Afghan man who worked as a military interpreter for the US for 15 years but was left behind after evacuations from Afghanistan now fears being executed by the Taliban as he seeks refuge in a hotel with his family. For his protection, the AP did not reveal the name of the former translator.

“Unfortunately, we have now been left behind,” the man stated on Wednesday. “Our voices were not heard.”

According to the Associated Press, the man claimed his funds to pay for hotel accommodations for his family were running out as chartered evacuation flights set to ferry more evacuees out of the country have been awaiting Taliban authorisation for more than a week. During the major airlift that concluded Aug. 30, US Army veterans sought but failed to transport the interpreter out of Afghanistan, but others are still striving to bring him and his family to safety.

Thomas McGrath, a retired Army colonel and one of the veterans assisting the former interpreter, said, “I hope we can help them out and get them out of this situation.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Hundreds of Afghans are waiting for clearance from Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to board pre-arranged charter aircraft at the Mazar-e-Sharif airport.

According to the Afghans and their American allies, the group comprises dozens of American citizens and green card holders, as well as their families.

One Afghan woman among the would-be evacuees gathering at a large hotel in Mazar-e-Sharif remarked, “We fear we’re in some kind of jail.”

The Americans and green-card holders in their group, she said, were the elderly parents of Afghan-American citizens in the US.

Taliban leaders, who formed a new cabinet on Tuesday following their quick takeover of most of the country last month, said those with legal documentation would be allowed to leave the country. Taliban officials assert that they are now reviewing the charter flight manifests and passenger documentation in Mazar-e-Sharif.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Tuesday that the US was working with the Taliban to settle the charter flight crisis.

Over the weekend, a Republican member from Texas, Representative Michael McCaul, said that the situation in Mazar-e-Sharif was evolving into a. This is a condensed version of the information.