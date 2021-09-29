The A&E nurse who downloaded baby rape videos is let off the hook.

After a judge heard of his “positive good reputation,” an A&E nurse found with baby rape tapes was spared from prison.

John Wadeson worked in the emergency department at Aintree Hospital in Fazakerley until he was discovered to be a paedophile.

While on placement at Bolton Hospital, the 30-year-old assisted victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

He was, however, downloading a horrible collection of indecent photographs of small children and scary hardcore porn while doing so.

Wadeson’s home in Borron Close, Newton-le-Willows, was raided by police at around 8.30 a.m. on June 10, 2020, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

“Mr Wadeson was there at the address with his partner,” prosecutor Paul Blasbery told. Both males were cautioned and arrested by police officers.”

Officers seized a Lenovo computer, an iPad, and a Samsung Galaxy phone, all of which included 142 photographs of child sexual abuse.

There were 56 indecent photographs in Category A, the most serious category, showing child rape, of which 11 were movies.

The Category A files, according to Mr Blasbery, included infants as young as newborns and as old as 12 months.

There were 35 Category B photos involving boys aged four to six years old, including eight films.

A total of 51 Category C photos featured images of boys as young as three or four years old.

Police also discovered 35 extreme pornographic photos, including two films, as well as 11 banned children’s cartoon images.

Wadeson was interviewed later that day and denied any culpability, stating he had “no concept” how filthy photographs were linked to him.

On May 29 of this year, he was interviewed again, this time confirming that he had a Kik Messenger account “but got rid of it when he met his partner.”

Wadeson admitted that the computer belonged to both of them, but he claimed ownership of the iPad and Samsung devices.

The nurse admitted that he was aware of the pornographic photographs on the phone, but that he “couldn’t recall viewing them.”

Wadeson, on the other hand, acknowledged that he must have downloaded them and admitted to watching extreme porn movies, which he said were likely provided to him using the Telegram messaging service.

“He indicated there was a period of time when obscene images of children were on his mind,” Mr Blasbery told the court.

“The summary comes to an end.”